GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading 5.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.5610. 1,479,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,098,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.35.

View Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $2,413,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $10,285,703.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,408 shares of company stock worth $30,309,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in GitLab by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,132,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 522,075 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,739,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in GitLab by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,924,000 after purchasing an additional 989,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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