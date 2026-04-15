Gladstone Land Corporation Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts: Sign Up

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a PE ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 1.23. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gladstone Land from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAND

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation NASDAQ: LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company's portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gladstone Land, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gladstone Land wasn't on the list.

While Gladstone Land currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here