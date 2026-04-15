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Gladstone Land Corporation Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Gladstone Land logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Gladstone Land declared a monthly dividend of $0.0467 per share (annualized ~$0.56) for shareholders of record on May 20, payable May 29, implying a yield of about 5.3%.
  • The dividend is currently not covered by reported earnings (payout ratio -114.3%), so the REIT has been relying on its balance sheet, though analysts expect 2026 EPS of $0.61—implying a future payout ratio of about 91.8% that would allow coverage.
  • Shares trade around $10.65 with a 52-week range of $8.47–$13.00 and a market cap of ~$447M; Wall Street consensus is a Hold with a $10.00 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a PE ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 1.23. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gladstone Land from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAND

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Land Corporation NASDAQ: LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company's portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

See Also

Dividend History for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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