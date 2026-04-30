Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $131.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.15.

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Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.78. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.89 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 15,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $1,760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,207,448.28. This trade represents a 44.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 2,511 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $267,321.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,467,806.82. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 145,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Glaukos

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Glaukos reported Q1 revenue of $150.6M (up ~41% YoY) and EPS of ($0.18), beating consensus; management called out record net sales for the quarter. BusinessWire Q1 Results

Q1 beat — Glaukos reported Q1 revenue of $150.6M (up ~41% YoY) and EPS of ($0.18), beating consensus; management called out record net sales for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 revenue guidance — Glaukos updated full‑year revenue guidance to $620M–$635M, above the prior consensus (~$613.7M), signaling stronger top‑line momentum. Guidance & Call Highlights

Raised FY26 revenue guidance — Glaukos updated full‑year revenue guidance to $620M–$635M, above the prior consensus (~$613.7M), signaling stronger top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Immediate market reaction after release — several outlets reported a sizable after‑hours rally following the earnings beat and guidance raise. OCBJ After‑Hours

Immediate market reaction after release — several outlets reported a sizable after‑hours rally following the earnings beat and guidance raise. Neutral Sentiment: Details and product commentary — management discussed drivers of the record sales and product mix on the earnings call; transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read. Earnings Call Transcript

Details and product commentary — management discussed drivers of the record sales and product mix on the earnings call; transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still an issue — despite the beat, Glaukos remains unprofitable (negative net margin and negative ROE); Q1 EPS was a loss and analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, which could cap multiple expansion. Zacks Q1 Analysis

Profitability still an issue — despite the beat, Glaukos remains unprofitable (negative net margin and negative ROE); Q1 EPS was a loss and analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, which could cap multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Mixed near‑term reaction — although after‑hours prints showed strength, the stock is trading lower today as investors balance top‑line momentum against ongoing losses and execution risks (valuation and profitability remain key concerns). Earnings Snapshot

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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