Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,746,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session's volume of 755,742 shares.The stock last traded at $14.87 and had previously closed at $15.10.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Glencore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glencore

Glencore Trading Down 1.3%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Glencore

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value‑added materials and services.

Further Reading

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