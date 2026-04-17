Free Trial
→ The SpaceX story everyone missed (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Glencore logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 131% surge in volume: Trading jumped to 1,746,892 shares on Friday as the stock last traded at $14.87 versus the prior close of $15.10, representing about a 1.3% decline intraday.
  • Analyst sentiment tilted positive: HSBC upgraded Glencore to a Buy and several banks reaffirmed bullish ratings, leaving a consensus of “Moderate Buy” (1 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 3 Hold) with an average price target of $9.30.
  • Technicals and balance-sheet metrics: the 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages are $14.18 and $11.79, respectively, while debt-to-equity is 0.84, current ratio 1.06 and quick ratio 0.54.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,746,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session's volume of 755,742 shares.The stock last traded at $14.87 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Glencore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glencore

Glencore Trading Down 1.3%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value‑added materials and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Glencore Right Now?

Before you consider Glencore, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Glencore wasn't on the list.

While Glencore currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines