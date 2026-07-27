Glencore's (GLEN) "Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 600 price objective on the natural resources company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock's previous close.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 780 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 560 to GBX 520 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 6,700 to GBX 7,700 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glencore

Glencore Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 525.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 533.76. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 621.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 175.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today. With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

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