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Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Global Dividend Growth Split logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) traded as low as C$10.18 and last changed hands at C$13.26 on volume of 90,916 shares, representing about a 1.4% uptick from the prior close.
  • The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.62 million, a P/E of 4.60 and a beta of 1.09, with 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of C$12.59 and C$12.37 respectively.
  • The Fund aims to pay fixed, cumulative quarterly distributions of C$0.1250 to Preferred shareholders and targeted monthly non‑cumulative distributions of C$0.10 to Class A shareholders, and sought to return the C$10.00 original issue price on the Preferred maturity date (June 30, 2021, subject to extension).
  • Interested in Global Dividend Growth Split? Here are five stocks we like better.

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.18 and last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 90916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.06.

Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.37.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

(Get Free Report)

The Funds investment objectives are to provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed, cumulative, preferential quarterly cash distributions of 0.1250 per Preferred share and to return the original issue price of 10.00 per Preferred share to Preferred shareholders on the maturity date of June 30, 2021, subject to extension for successive terms up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Fund and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly non cumulative cash distributions, targeted to be 0.10 per share, and the opportunity for growth in Net Asset Value per share through exposure to the Portfolio.

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