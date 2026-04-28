Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

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Global Dividend Growth Split Trading Up 1.4%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. ( TSE:GDV Get Free Report ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.18 and last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 90916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.37.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

The Funds investment objectives are to provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed, cumulative, preferential quarterly cash distributions of 0.1250 per Preferred share and to return the original issue price of 10.00 per Preferred share to Preferred shareholders on the maturity date of June 30, 2021, subject to extension for successive terms up to five years as determined by the board of directors of the Fund and to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly non cumulative cash distributions, targeted to be 0.10 per share, and the opportunity for growth in Net Asset Value per share through exposure to the Portfolio.

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