Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) CEO Amir Schlachet Sells 6,194 Shares

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $200,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,967,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,757,835.80. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Amir Schlachet sold 1,022 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $31,957.94.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Amir Schlachet sold 9,450 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $299,376.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $560,810.90.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $143,345.88.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,001 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $129,072.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $257,823.02.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $574,143.70.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.18. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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