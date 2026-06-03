Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) CEO Sells $279,822.14 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $279,822.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,233,390 shares in the company, valued at $142,157,236.20. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $555,644.44.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $241,657.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Amir Schlachet sold 6,194 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $200,995.30.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Amir Schlachet sold 1,022 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $31,957.94.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Amir Schlachet sold 9,450 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $299,376.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $560,810.90.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,345.88.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,001 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,072.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $257,823.02.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $574,143.70.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Global-e Online

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 237.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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