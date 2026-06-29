Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells 15,235 Shares

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 15,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $535,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,985,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,003,870.04. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Shahar Tamari sold 28,623 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,031,000.46.

On Thursday, June 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 2,110 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $68,596.10.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 14,556 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $469,139.88.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shahar Tamari sold 8,792 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $277,387.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $260,550.66.

On Monday, June 1st, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $279,905.47.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $270,405.85.

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $171,581.40.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.41 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-e Online

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global-e Online by 780.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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