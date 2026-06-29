New Stock Price Highs Are on the Menu for Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants' NYSE: DRI stock price is on track to hit new highs because its high-quality business is outperforming peers, growing across brands, generating ample cash flows, and sustaining a robust capital return program. The capital return program is a significant factor in 2026, with investors reducing exposure to high-risk tech stocks in favor of safer havens. For Darden Investors, that means a reliable dividend with market-beating yield and aggressive share buybacks.

Darden Restaurants Today DRI Darden Restaurants $206.87 -6.85 (-3.20%) 52-Week Range $169.00 ▼ $222.56 Dividend Yield 2.90% P/E Ratio 19.83 Price Target $228.32 Add to Watchlist

Dividends yield 2.8% with shares trading near record highs. The record highs are another significant factor in 2026, as DRI’s price action has been winding up within a range for the past 18 months. Assuming a break to new highs, the technical setup suggests a $60 upside from the critical resistance level, potentially reached within months. Triggers for the market include expected dividend increases, which have been growing at a double-digit annual rate, and buybacks.

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Darden’s management expressed high confidence in future cash flows by increasing its buyback allotment. The fiscal-year authorization of $1.5 billion represents more than 6% of the late-June market, keeping the company on track to sustain its aggressive pace. As it stands, the fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) activity reduced the count by an average of 1.7% for the year and by 2.2% for Q4 FY2026.

Darden Gobbles Up the Competition in Fiscal Q4

Darden Restaurants had a solid quarter with revenue growing by 13.7% to $3.72 billion. Earnings results were strong, even accounting for an extra week in the quarter. Comps were up by 4.6% across the network. Longhorn Steakhouse led, growing by 9.5%, followed by a 4.6% increase in Other, a 2.4% increase at Olive Garden, and a 1.9% increase at Fine Dining establishments. New stores accounted for 2% of the growth.

Margin news was also good. The company managed to control costs and drive improved bottom-line results. Adjusted earnings grew by an accelerated 22.8%, nearly doubling the top-line advance, and outpaced the consensus despite a slim miss in revenue. Looking ahead, earnings strength is expected to continue, as reflected in the guidance. The only bad news is that the earnings-per-share mid-point of $11.225 was below the consensus estimate, which could produce a headwind for near-term price action.

Analysts and Institutions Support Darden Restaurants Stock in 2026

Analysts' bullish trends provide support for the market. MarketBeat tracks 27 who rate the stock as a consensus Moderate Buy with 63% Buy-side bias in the data. The consensus price target assumes fair value near the current all-time high, but recent revisions are pushing the upper end of the range. Bank of America set a high target in early June of $276, well above the existing high and nearly a 30% gain from the pre-release close.

Darden Restaurants MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 76th Percentile Analyst Rating Moderate Buy Upside/Downside 6.8% Upside Short Interest Level Bearish Dividend Strength Moderate News Sentiment 0.62 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth 9.56% See Full Analysis

Institutional activity also reflects support and a high potential for this group to buy DRI shares upon price weakness. They own about 94% of the stock and have been aggressively accumulating at a $2-to-$1 pace over the trailing 12 months. Their activity ramped up in late 2025 and early 2026 as price action pulled back from near-record highs, and will likely do so again when a discount presents itself. Short interest is mildly elevated at nearly 5%, but not a problem at this time, more likely tied to hedging activity than bearish trading.

Darden’s stock price fell about 3% in premarket trading following earnings release, before recovering partially after the open. Long-term, the decline could extend further. The caveat is that this market pulled back to a congestion zone where buyers are likely waiting.

The more likely scenario is that the DRI price stock bottoms quickly, confirming support in the $190 to $200 range by summer’s end, while the less likely scenario is that price action falls significantly further. The critical support target is $190; a move below it could trigger a fall to $175 or lower.

Darden’s biggest risks this year are consumer trends and commodity prices. Consumer trends are sluggish, impaired by inflationary pressures, but not yet reflected in DRI results. Commodity pricing, specifically beef, is a more pressing issue impairing restaurant-level margins. The company’s solution is to increase prices slowly, trailing inflation, to keep consumers coming back while mitigating cost increases.

Other offsets include operational efficiencies, scaling purchase agreements across brands, and hedging activities in anticipation of future price changes. Catalysts include the integration and scaling of its acquisitions, the conversion of Bahama Breeze to new formats, and the expansion of its footprint. The 2027 guidance includes plans for up to 80 new stores, a 3.6% increase relative to 2026’s final count.

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