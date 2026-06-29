Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells 5,180 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 5,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $179,538.80. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,542,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,452,789.46. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nir Debbi sold 6,890 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $234,397.80.

On Monday, June 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $135,270.02.

On Monday, June 1st, Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $311,152.10.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $14,965.17.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $249,311.97.

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $7,192.99.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,539.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,047 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,680,000 after buying an additional 1,345,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $51,104,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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