Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $33.56. Global-e Online shares last traded at $33.6590, with a volume of 83,177 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Stock Up 5.6%

The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global-e Online news, COO Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $902,765.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,790,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,861,927.75. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $574,143.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,562,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,738,012.15. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,554 shares of company stock worth $7,645,702. Insiders own 11.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,286 shares of the company's stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,654 shares of the company's stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $5,428,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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