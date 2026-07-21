Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 4.2% - Time to Sell?

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $35.0450. 257,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,559,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shahar Tamari sold 24,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $920,213.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,931,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,725,361.66. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 24,999 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $927,212.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,116,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,689,441.52. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,914 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,302. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,847,000 after buying an additional 2,392,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock worth $230,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,242 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,539.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,482 shares of the company's stock worth $89,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,047 shares during the period. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $51,104,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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