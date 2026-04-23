Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Strong-Buy Rating

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.15.

Get Global-e Online alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $287,537.32. Following the transaction, the president owned 3,897,506 shares in the company, valued at $134,502,932.06. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $574,143.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,562,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,738,012.15. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 138,543 shares of company stock worth $4,647,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global-e Online, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global-e Online wasn't on the list.

While Global-e Online currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here