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Global Medical REIT Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRN)

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Global Medical REIT logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Monthly dividend of $0.25: Global Medical REIT declared a $0.25 per share monthly payout (record date April 20, payable May 15), equal to $3.00 annually and about an 8.2% yield.
  • Dividend appears unsustainably high: the company currently shows a payout ratio of 6,000% and analysts forecast $0.84 EPS next year (implying a ~357% payout ratio), indicating earnings cannot cover the $3.00 annual dividend and payments are being funded from the balance sheet.
  • Shares trade around $36.37 with a negative P/E (-40.41), market cap ≈ $481M and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, highlighting valuation and leverage risks to dividend stability.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:XRN - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Global Medical REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 6,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 357.1%.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:XRN opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.16. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT NYSE: GMRE is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:XRN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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