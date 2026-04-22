Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Global Net Lease to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Global Net Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, January 12th.

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Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,383,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.9% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,902 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 3,600,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,169,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 238,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,151,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 397,854 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Further Reading

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