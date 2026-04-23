Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.10 and traded as high as $46.61. Global Partners shares last traded at $46.3220, with a volume of 44,835 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Global Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Global Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Global Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Global Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Global Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 144.08%.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, COO Mark Romaine sold 2,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $97,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 141,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,137.71. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,063 shares of company stock worth $1,146,471. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,999,844 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $251,093,000 after purchasing an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Global Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,937,895 shares of the energy company's stock worth $93,019,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,283 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 67,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Partners by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the energy company's stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,024 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. The company sources refined petroleum products from major refineries and suppliers and transports them through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. Global Partners focuses on delivering fuel and related services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, positioning itself as a key midstream and downstream energy operator in its core markets.

Through its extensive terminal network in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Global Partners supplies gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, kerosene, propane and biofuels to a broad customer base.

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