Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to "Hold" at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.40.

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Global Payments Stock Down 0.0%

Global Payments stock opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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