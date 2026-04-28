GlobalFoundries (GFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.6302 billion for the quarter. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GlobalFoundries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GlobalFoundries Trading Down 3.5%

GFS opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalFoundries

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $233,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,102,964.82. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $86,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $917,648.45. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $629,980.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,242 shares of the company's stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GFS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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