GlobalFoundries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $72.87. 2,513,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,659. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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