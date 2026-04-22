GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Michael James Hogan Sells 500 Shares

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,700. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael James Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $86,958.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $81,072.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $77,850.00.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.27. 1,859,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.62. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. GlobalFoundries's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the company's stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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