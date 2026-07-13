GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Samak Azar Sells 335 Shares of Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $23,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $908,512.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.66. 1,006,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Arete Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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