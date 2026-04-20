GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.75, but opened at $58.44. GlobalFoundries shares last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 1,449,809 shares trading hands.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalFoundries

In other GlobalFoundries news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $86,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $917,648.45. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $311,955 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GlobalFoundries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GlobalFoundries wasn't on the list.

While GlobalFoundries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here