Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Down 5.5% - Here's Why

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $47.5540. 430,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,406,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "hold" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The business had revenue of $612.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Globant by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globant by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Globant by 561.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Globant by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

About Globant

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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