Globe Life (NYSE:GL) EVP Michael Clay Majors Sells 34,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total value of $5,229,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. This trade represents a 38.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Clay Majors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $4,406,700.00.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.17. 566,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,808. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Globe Life's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $202,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Globe Life by 47.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,404 shares of the company's stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,092 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,246 shares of the company's stock worth $142,823,000 after buying an additional 50,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 23.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here