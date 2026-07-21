Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $201.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.60.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.09. 58,562 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.92. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $120.05 and a fifty-two week high of $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Globe Life's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total transaction of $1,480,163.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,148.04. This represents a 33.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,439.88. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,948,676 shares of the company's stock worth $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,479,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Globe Life by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock worth $200,734,000 after purchasing an additional 355,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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