Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.08 and last traded at $153.8240, with a volume of 681485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Texas Capital upgraded Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $157.00 price objective on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $172.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.57.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.38%.Globe Life's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley sold 712 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $101,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,422.20. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $258,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,752.52. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,041,286. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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