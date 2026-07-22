Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.550-15.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.71. The company had a trading volume of 899,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,475. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $122.48 and a 52 week high of $191.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,907,168.64. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total transaction of $1,480,163.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,148.04. This trade represents a 33.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globe Life reported second-quarter net operating income of $3.61 per share, up from $3.27 a year ago, and revenue of $1.60 billion slightly beat estimates, showing continued business strength. GLOBE LIFE INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Globe Life reported second-quarter net operating income of $3.61 per share, up from $3.27 a year ago, and revenue of $1.60 billion slightly beat estimates, showing continued business strength. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more bullish on the stock, including TD Cowen raising its price target to $225 and JPMorgan lifting its target to $201, signaling confidence in Globe Life’s earnings outlook. Benzinga analyst update

Several analysts turned more bullish on the stock, including TD Cowen raising its price target to $225 and JPMorgan lifting its target to $201, signaling confidence in Globe Life’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated FY 2026 EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95, which is broadly in line with the consensus estimate of $15.65 and suggests no major change to the longer-term outlook.

The company updated FY 2026 EPS guidance to $15.55-$15.95, which is broadly in line with the consensus estimate of $15.65 and suggests no major change to the longer-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Globe Life’s quarterly EPS of $3.61 missed analyst expectations of $3.67, which may be weighing on the stock despite the revenue beat. Press Release

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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