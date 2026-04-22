Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Globe Life updated its FY 2026 guidance to 15.400-15.90 EPS.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.36. 568,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,687. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Globe Life's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Globe Life's payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $258,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $498,752.52. The trade was a 34.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $4,406,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,913,524.74. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,807 shares of company stock worth $12,041,286. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 477 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Globe Life from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Texas Capital upgraded Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore set a $157.00 target price on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.11.

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About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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