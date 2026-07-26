GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,359 shares, a growth of 304.5% from the June 30th total of 336 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

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GN Store Nord Stock Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.65. GN Store Nord has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.92). GN Store Nord had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.The company had revenue of $606.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GN Store Nord will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GNNDY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GN Store Nord in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised GN Store Nord from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord's product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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