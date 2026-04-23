GoDaddy (GDDY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.2656 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoDaddy alerts: Sign Up

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.4%

GDDY stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 34,148 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $3,038,830.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 530,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,175,378.80. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $118,096.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,834,462.35. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 145.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 67.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company's stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GoDaddy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GoDaddy wasn't on the list.

While GoDaddy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here