GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading 4.5% Higher - Here's Why

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $91.5580. 77,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,292,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.62.

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Key Headlines Impacting GoDaddy

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $154.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 366.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 542 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $48,704.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,796,750.70. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $752,397.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,884,185.42. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 16,751 shares of company stock worth $1,480,228 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,202 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $9,303,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,142 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 645,754 shares of the technology company's stock worth $80,125,000 after acquiring an additional 524,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $250,020,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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