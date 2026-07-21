goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price points to a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price target on goeasy from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on goeasy from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on goeasy from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$44.00 to C$36.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$36.89.

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goeasy Price Performance

Shares of goeasy stock traded up C$0.70 on Tuesday, reaching C$49.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,946. The firm has a market cap of C$788.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.78. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$27.60 and a 1 year high of C$216.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. goeasy had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of C$412.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 20.3207343 EPS for the current year.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

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