Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Golconda Gold Trading Down 1.2%

Golconda Gold Ltd. ( CVE:GG Get Free Report )'s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as low as C$2.50. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 51,419 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 4.41.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd. in October 2022. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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