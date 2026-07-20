Go Pro
→ Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Gold Fields logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” to a “buy,” giving the gold miner a more bullish new rating.
  • Despite the upgrade, the broader analyst view remains cautious: Gold Fields still has an average “hold” rating and a consensus target price of $47.75.
  • The stock was trading at $32.00 on Monday, well below its 52-week high of $61.64; institutional ownership stands at 24.81%.
  • Interested in Gold Fields? Here are five stocks we like better.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $32.00 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,136 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gold Fields Right Now?

Before you consider Gold Fields, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold Fields wasn't on the list.

While Gold Fields currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines