Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Gold Fields logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Gold Fields from “hold” to “strong sell”, adding to a mixed analyst backdrop for the gold miner.
  • Other firms have also recently adjusted views and price targets, with several cuts offset by one upgrade; overall, Gold Fields now has an average Wall Street rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.
  • The stock was up 4.0% in Tuesday trading, opening at $33.59, well below its 52-week high of $61.64 and below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE GFI opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 319,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,085,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,442 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gold Fields Right Now?

Before you consider Gold Fields, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold Fields wasn't on the list.

While Gold Fields currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines