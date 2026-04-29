Gold Royalty (GROY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Gold Royalty Stock Down 3.1%

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $796.23 million, a PE ratio of -172.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GROY shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Gold Royalty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 363,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company's stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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