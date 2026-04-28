Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Earns "Buy" Rating from DA Davidson

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson's target price indicates a potential upside of 31.67% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.00.

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Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. 155,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,546. Gold.com has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gold.com will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gold.com

In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,096,000. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 24,683 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,238,346.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 502,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,210,726.02. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,856,403. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company's stock.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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