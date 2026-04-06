Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Director Acquires $451,000.00 in Stock

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD - Get Free Report) Director Carlos Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 64,446 shares in the company, valued at $581,302.92. This represents a 346.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,575. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 32.62%.The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $194,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 53,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company's stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc NYSE: GSBD is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company's primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm's global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

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