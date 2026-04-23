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Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Goldquest Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) slipped below their 50-day moving average (C$2.31), trading as low as C$2.15 and last at C$2.17 on a volume of 546,055 shares.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$820.09 million, a negative P/E (-108.50) indicating losses, a beta of 1.18, and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89.
  • Goldquest is an explorer focused on the Dominican Republic, owning 100% of the Romero gold-copper project and the Tireo property, targeting gold and copper deposits.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Goldquest Mining.

Goldquest Mining Corp. (CVE:GQC - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as low as C$2.15. Goldquest Mining shares last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 546,055 shares traded.

Goldquest Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.89.

Goldquest Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project that comprises two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and the Tireo property comprising 13 concessions covering an area of 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

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