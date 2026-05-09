Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Golub Capital BDC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.25.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.20. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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