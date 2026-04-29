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GoodRx (GDRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
GoodRx logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $185.3630 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $194.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoodRx Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $794.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,320 shares of the company's stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 156,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,378 shares of the company's stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GDRX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoodRx to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoodRx from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a "reduce" rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GoodRx

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: GDRX operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

Further Reading

Earnings History for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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