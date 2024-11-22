GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 8.2% - Time to Buy?

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 979,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,444,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Get GoodRx alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. UBS Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Trading Up 14.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GoodRx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $28,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company's stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GoodRx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GoodRx wasn't on the list.

While GoodRx currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here