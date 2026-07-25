Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $7.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 8,782,987 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber's revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG International AG bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear's core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

Further Reading

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