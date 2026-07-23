Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 40.08% from the stock's previous close.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Goosehead Insurance from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

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Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $103.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Arthur Martin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $173,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $173,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $390,806.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,995,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,123,536.80. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,800 shares of company stock worth $480,718 and have sold 219,192 shares worth $9,092,267. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,769,000 after buying an additional 861,374 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,292,227 shares of the company's stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 559,087 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,002,003 shares of the company's stock worth $147,448,000 after buying an additional 556,293 shares in the last quarter. Langdon Equity Partners bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,892,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3,485.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 376,114 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Goosehead Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goosehead posted stronger-than-expected earnings, with adjusted EPS of $0.64 topping Wall Street estimates and rising from $0.49 a year ago. The company also reported 21% revenue growth to $113.4 million, 30% growth in adjusted EBITDA, and a 15% increase in policies in force, showing continued operating momentum. Goosehead Insurance Q2 2026 Results

Goosehead posted stronger-than-expected earnings, with adjusted EPS of $0.64 topping Wall Street estimates and rising from $0.49 a year ago. The company also reported 21% revenue growth to $113.4 million, 30% growth in adjusted EBITDA, and a 15% increase in policies in force, showing continued operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted acceleration in key growth metrics, including total written premiums up 14% and policies in force up 15%, which suggests the company is still expanding its insurance book and franchise network. Goosehead Insurance Q2 2026 Results

Management highlighted acceleration in key growth metrics, including total written premiums up 14% and policies in force up 15%, which suggests the company is still expanding its insurance book and franchise network. Neutral Sentiment: Goosehead announced that CEO Mark Miller will retire at the end of 2026, with President and COO Mark Jones Jr. set to take over. The planned transition reduces immediate disruption risk, but investors may still want more detail on execution and strategy under the new CEO. Goosehead Insurance CEO Transition

Goosehead announced that CEO Mark Miller will retire at the end of 2026, with President and COO Mark Jones Jr. set to take over. The planned transition reduces immediate disruption risk, but investors may still want more detail on execution and strategy under the new CEO. Neutral Sentiment: One offset to the strong earnings beat was revenue of $95.63 million coming in below analyst expectations of $103.30 million for core revenue metrics, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite the headline profit beat. Goosehead Insurance stock overview

One offset to the strong earnings beat was revenue of $95.63 million coming in below analyst expectations of $103.30 million for core revenue metrics, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite the headline profit beat. Negative Sentiment: Analysts’ broader view remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating, suggesting the market may be waiting to see whether Goosehead can sustain growth and navigate the leadership handoff. Analyst consensus hold

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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