Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,826,711.16 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,826,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,004,768 shares in the company, valued at $280,681,053.76. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $3,453,919.53.

On Thursday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,751 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $2,926,261.36.

On Friday, May 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,090 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $230,678.80.

On Wednesday, April 29th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,307 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $255,107.49.

On Tuesday, April 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 179 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $8,781.74.

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Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 600,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 6,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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