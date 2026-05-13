Gordon Haskett Has Lowered Expectations for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the online travel company's stock. Gordon Haskett's target price suggests a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $244.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.06.

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View Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.46. 246,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.61. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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