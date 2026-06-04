Gordon Haskett Reaffirms "Accumulate" Rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "accumulate" rating reiterated by research analysts at Gordon Haskett in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Gordon Haskett's price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.20.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,738. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock worth $187,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,672 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,845,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock worth $384,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,168,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ollie’s reported Q1 EPS of $0.91, beating consensus estimates of $0.87, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year to $658.93 million. Article Title

Ollie’s reported Q1 EPS of $0.91, beating consensus estimates of $0.87, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year to $658.93 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $4.45-$4.55, reinforcing confidence in continued profitability despite a tough retail backdrop. Article Title

The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $4.45-$4.55, reinforcing confidence in continued profitability despite a tough retail backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong growth trends in the earnings call, including benefits from store openings, which supports the longer-term expansion story. Article Title

Management highlighted strong growth trends in the earnings call, including benefits from store openings, which supports the longer-term expansion story. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly below consensus, but the miss was small enough to be outweighed by the earnings beat and improved guidance. Article Title

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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