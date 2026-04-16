Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Director Sells $62,232.00 in Stock

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR - Get Free Report) Director Evan Medeiros sold 5,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $62,232.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,540 shares in the company, valued at $402,480. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get GRRR alerts: Sign Up

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Up 0.7%

GRRR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 283,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,295. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $252.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRRR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Gorilla Technology Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRRR

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group is a Taiwan‐based provider of video computing and artificial intelligence solutions, offering software and hardware platforms for real‐time video analytics, facial recognition and edge‐computing applications. The company’s core business centers on the development of AI‐driven surveillance technologies that can be deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. Gorilla Technology Group’s platforms are designed to process high-volume video data streams for security monitoring, operational optimization and business intelligence.

The company’s flagship offerings include video management systems integrated with smart analytics modules, IoT gateways for edge-level data processing and AI engines for tasks such as people counting, license plate recognition and behavioral analysis.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gorilla Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gorilla Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Gorilla Technology Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here