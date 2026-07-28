Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.2960 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. On average, analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts: Sign Up

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.04. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOSS shares. Leerink Partners upgraded Gossamer Bio from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.20.

View Our Latest Report on Gossamer Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 43,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 720.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 825,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5,250.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 670,649 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company's lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gossamer Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gossamer Bio wasn't on the list.

While Gossamer Bio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here